Empower-Her dinner: Women Affairs ministry raises funds to empower females

At the Women Affairs Ministry’s Empower-Her: Nigeria for Women Farming, Health, Empowerment, Justice, Entertainment, and Fundraising Dinner, Barrister Uju took the stage to address the crowd after successfully raising funds for Nigerian women.

She clarified that the donations were not for the Ministry but for initiatives benefiting Nigerian women directly, aligning with President Tinubu’s call to “let women breathe.”

Uju highlighted the severe financial challenges she has faced in carrying out her duties, explaining that no funds had been released from the Ministry for over five months. Despite the setbacks, she used her personal resources to implement several programs, including the mobile court initiative, which has been delayed due to funding issues.

With the money raised at the dinner, Uju outlined her plan to launch a mobile court system, starting with Abuja and Nasarawa, to expedite justice for abused children and their families. She expressed deep frustration over the prevalence of child abuse cases and vowed to take bold steps to protect young girls, empowering their mothers through targeted interventions.

She also voiced concerns about the misuse of loans meant for the public good, criticizing the practice of spending funds on consultancy and advocacy without yielding tangible results. Her message echoed the government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, calling for accountability and effective use of resources to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children across Nigeria.