No leadership vacuum despite Tinubu, Shettima’s absence – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday said that the absence of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the country does not create any leadership vacuum.

While Tinubu departed for the country on October 2, 2024, for a two-week working leave, Shettima left Abuja on Wednesday for Sweden on a two-day visit to represent Nigeria in bilateral engagements with the Scandinavian nation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the two leaders “are fully engaged with the nation’s affairs, even while they are away”

Onanuga also noted that all state organs are functioning as usual.

READ ALSO: Empower-Her dinner: Women Affairs ministry raises…

The statement reads: “It is important to note that the President and Vice President are fully engaged with the nation’s affairs, even while they are away. There is no leadership vacuum in the country.

“President Tinubu left the country on 3 October and is on a two-week working vacation. During this time, he has been busy answering phones and issuing directives on matters of state. He will soon return to the country before the vacation officially expires.

“The vice president departed the country Wednesday for Sweden on an official visit, working for Nigeria.

“All state organs are functioning as usual. The Senate President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers, and Service Chiefs are all in their respective positions, ensuring the smooth operation of the government.

“We had a similar situation in 2022 when former President Buhari and former Vice President Osinbajo were found to be simultaneously out of the country. President Buhari attended UNGA 77, while Osinbajo participated in the burial of Queen Elizabeth ll.

“We have also experienced it during this administration. Between late April and early May this year, while President Tinubu was in London, after visiting the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Economic Forum, Vice President Shettima left Nigeria, first of all for Nairobi to attend the International Development Association (IDA21) Heads of State Summit.

“After returning, he left for Dallas, Texas, to attend the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa. President Tinubu returned home on 8 May. During this time, the government’s machinery did not halt.

“The Constitution, a testament to our adaptability in the virtual age, does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfill his duties.”