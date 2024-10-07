Gov Idris approves N814.8M for gratuity, death benefits to 417 Kebbi civil servants

By John Bassey

Kebbi State governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has approved the release of N814,780,520.73 for the payment of gratuity and death benefits to 417 workers from the State, Local Government, Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) and contract staff who disengaged between March 16 and April 15, 2024.

This is contained a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Hajiya Aisha M. Usman, in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The statement noted that 314 beneficiaries were verified and submitted with a sum N757,716,817.54 by the Kwaido-led committee.Further scrutiny by the committee under the Office of the Head of Service verified 287 cases bringing the total down to N633,966,544.07.

The breakdown includes:N388,128,140.22 for 144 state retirees, including contract staff, N114,126,590.75 for 71 Local Government retirees and N131,711,813.01 for 72 LGEA retirees, totaling N633,966,544.07 for 287 beneficiaries.

An additional N180,813,976.66 was approved for 130 beneficiaries with pending cases from previous years (2017–2024) who were later verified,bringing the total sum to N814,780,520.73

The Head of Service expressed gratitude to Governor Idris for his continued support to civil servants, both in service and in retirement, despite the nation’s economic challenges.

She also assured that more payments will be paid as soon as they are verified while reiterating that the government is committed to paying all gratuities as at when due.