Abba Moro condemns conduct of Benue LG polls

…says election did not hold in South senatorial district

The conduct and subsequent results of Saturday’s local government election in Benue State has been condemned by Senator Abba Moro .

The Senate Minority Leader who rejected the results declared in entirety described the poll as a sham and an insult to democracy.

Recall that Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC, on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress, APC winner of all the 23 LGAs.

Moro, a former minister of Interior who represents Benue South Senatorial District claimed that election did not hold at all in his southern senatorial district.

In a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun John, the PDP chieftain said election materials and officials of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC “were not seen anywhere except in the premises of APC leaders where ballots were thumb-printed for their candidates”.

The senator expressed disappointment in the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, “for not standing by the truth and due process as promised during his electioneering campaign”

Moro said he expected the governor, as a priest, to push for a paradigm shift by doing what’s right, and not referencing and copying what was wrongly done in the past.

He said democracy was fiercely fought for, with some people paying the supreme price, stating that anti-democratic forces will not be allowed to destroy the system.