Edo governor-elect Okpebholo advised to appoint Blessing Agbomhere as SSG

The rancour free party primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state which produced Senator Monday Okpebholo as the party’s candidate and his subsequent victory as governor-elect would not have been possible without the strategic intervention of party leaders, one of whom is the South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere.

This is the view of Comrade Osumah Musa Afuosino, a renowned political analyst and the Ward 11 Publicity Secretary, Etsako West Local Government Area Chapter of the All Progressives Congress in an opinion piece which was made available to newsmen.

Afuosino therefore appealed to the Governor-elect to consider appointing Dr. Blessing Agbomhere as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) insisting that he (Agbomhere) has the required qualifications, expertise and all it takes to run the office successfully.

According to him; “The governor-elect senator Monday okpebholo needs somebody that is articulate, eloquent dogged and results driven for the vital position. Dr. Blessing Agbomhere is an astute lawyer as well as a prolific writer who has written several books and journals for the upliftment and enlightenment of the society. His humanitarian foundation has contributed immensely to the educational system in Edo state by donating several writing materials to various schools for over three to four decades now. The foundation has equally provided financial succour to ameliorate the suffering of our people and for them to engage in small scale businesses.

“Agbomhere has held several positions both in higher institutions, private and political and did marvelously well. As the current organizing secretary of APC in the South South geopolitical zone, he has used that office to reorganize the party and thereby brought a resounding victory for APC in the recently concluded election in Edo State. He has also used the position to bring synergy and sanity to the party.

“Now that we have navigated the vicissitudes of politics and our eyes are on the prize, there is a need to have a person like Agbomhere in the position of SSG, the reasons are not far-fetched, he has worked tirelessly and diligently days and nights to ensure APC comes out victorious.

His tireless efforts, enthusiasm, commitment and dedication is top-notch. He should be given the right of first refusal as one of those who contested in the APC primaries without resorting to political rancour as is popular these days, by approaching the courts to challenge the outcome of the APC primaries that produced senator Monday okpebholo as the APC candidate.”

Afuosino reiterated that if given the position as the SSG, Agbomhere would build alliance and strengthen the relationship between the party and administration, ensuring that there is cohesion within the system.