FG debunks US’ claim on targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria

By Dooyum Naadzenga

In a clash of narratives about Nigeria’s security dilemma and international scrutiny, the Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly rejected allegations of targeted killings of Christians, describing as misleading and politically motivated allegations by the United States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar, in a statement released on Friday, noted, that although the security issues in Nigeria are complex they are not based on religious persecution. “The government acknowledges the existence of security challenges but insists they are not aimed at any specific religious group”.

Nigerian government acknowledges the insurgency and banditry affecting the predominantly Muslim northern regions, government says the issues are not directed at particular faith communities, pointing out that Nigeria’s history is marked by peaceful coexistence among various ethnic and religious groups.

“The government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and safety of all citizens, irrespective of their religion”.

The statement also addressed the ongoing security challenges, attributing them to other factors such as criminality, terrorism and communal clashes, notably between farmers and herders. “These issues have been exacerbated by climate change, population growth, and competition for land resources. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has implemented measures to enhance security, such as deploying forces to conflict-prone areas and improving inter-agency cooperation”.

The government reiterated its dedication to religious freedom and interfaith harmony, asserting that Nigeria serves as a beacon of religious tolerance in Africa.

In contrast, recent actions by the United States House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa have spotlighted concerns over the safety of Christian communities in Nigeria.

Following a congressional hearing, lawmakers have given the go-ahead for President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Nigeria due to the escalating violence against Christians. This decision was fueled by a report indicating that Nigeria accounts for 90% of the global killings of Christians.

During the hearing, testimonies, including one from Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of the Diocese of Makurdi, painted a grim picture of the situation. Bishop Anagbe characterized attacks by militant Fulani herdsmen as religiously motivated, highlighting the lack of accountability for perpetrators of violence. The committee members expressed frustration over the Nigerian government’s insufficient action to protect Christian communities despite constitutional guarantees for religious freedom.

The subcommittee criticized the previous U.S. administration for weakening pressure on Nigeria by removing it from the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) list, suggesting that this lack of designation overlooked worsening conditions for religious minorities. Lawmakers are now urging the Trump administration to restore Nigeria’s CPC status and take decisive actions to bolster protections for Christians in the country.

The committee called for a robust discussion on the issue, emphasizing the necessity for sanctions if the violence continues. They stressed that decisive action is essential to hold the Nigerian government accountable and ensure the safety of its religious communities.

The narratives from the Nigerian government and U.S. lawmakers present two contrasting views on the security situation in Nigeria. While the Nigerian government asserts that violence is not religiously motivated and emphasizes its commitment to protecting all citizens, U.S. lawmakers highlight the alarming rise in violence against Christians and call for international intervention. This ongoing dialogue underscores the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges and the international community’s role in addressing them.