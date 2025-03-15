EFCC arrests eight trucks conveying illegal solid minerals in Makurdi
By Our Reporter
Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested eight trucks conveying illegal solid minerals.
The suspects were arrested at Katsina-ala Local Government Area of Benue State on their way out of the state to a destination not confirmed yet.
The Solid minerals they were illegally conveying out of the city including fluorite and iron stones were recovered from the trucks. The minerals were mined from some illegal mining sites in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, EFCC, said.
The suspects will soon be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.