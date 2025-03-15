Anambra Guber: LP pledges free, fair, credible primary election

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr Julius Abure, has pledged a free, fair, and credible primary election in the forthcoming Party primaries in Anambra State.

The National Chairman also said Nigeria would get better only when an honest process of leadership recruitment is enthroned.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Party on Friday, in Abuja, Barr. Abure dismissed allegations that the Party was working for another political Party.

He said that the LP had grown to be one of the largest Parties in Nigeria, adding: “LP is independent of any other political party”.

“We cannot have this beautiful party built with distinct ideology, program, philosophy and you will go and subsume it to the whims and caprices of another political party,” he added.

He said: “I want to reassure our members in Anambra State that as it is usual with our Party, our primaries and congresses will be free, fair and credible.

“It has been our ideology and philosophy in this Party that we must do things differently, because, you can’t adopt a similar approach and expect a different result.

“If you must get a different result, it means your approach must be different. Therefore, we in the Party, desire to do things differently.

“This is because we believe that it is only where there is internal Party democracy, where there is competition, and where people are allowed to compete, where there is no godfatherism, where the process is not skewed to particular aspirants, that the best of the bests can emerge from such process.

“And we believe that when you have the best emerging from political Parties, of course, that is when you will have the best hands that will handle affairs of the country.

“I believe we have not had our best to handle affairs of the country and that is why, we have the challenges in governance today in Nigeria.

“Our Party is ready to change that trajectory and that is why we believe and we hold it dear to our heart that charity must begin at home. Therefore, the process will be free, fair and credible.”

On the ongoing Party registration and revalidation exercise, the Party executive lauded the overwhelming success achieved so far.

However, the NWC approved an extension of the deadline to May 2025 while the congresses across the Wards, Local Government and States will now hold between June and July 2025.