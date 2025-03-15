You’re the change agent of today, ICPC Chairman tells students

By Emma Okereh

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has stated that Nigerian students are not just the leaders of tomorrow but the change agents of today in the society.

The ICPC Boss stated this at the National Civic Club Competition for students organized by Connected Development (CODE) in Abuja recently, where students of secondary schools across the country were brought together to participate in a competition which was aimed at exemplifying the vital role of civil society in raising the next generation of ethical leaders.

He commended the host organization, CODE, for its commitment to fostering civic engagement and promoting transparency among youths of Nigeria adding that as Chairman of ICPC, the critical role and importance of instilling values and integrity in our young people is highly recognized.

“The fight against corruption is not merely a legal battle, but a moral imperative that requires active participation of every citizen…” he declared.

Dr. Adamu further charged the students that this competition with its focus on civic education engagement provides a new platform for the young ones to explore the principles of good governance, ethical conduct and responsible citizenship.

“This competition is not just an academic exercise but a reflection of the innovative and passionate spirit that will drive Nigeria’s future.”

Dr. Aliyu concluded by urging the students to embrace the value of honesty, transparency and accountability, adding that any action, no matter how small, can make a difference.

Giving a welcome address, Mr. Kingsley Agu, Director of Community Engagement and Programs of CODE, appreciated the ICPC and key partners saying their support and collaborations have helped in birthing the civic club project.

He voiced that the civic club competition aims to raise a generation of active citizens that will understand their roles in building a bigger and better Nigeria, reiterating the importance of spreading the message of transparency and accountability among young Nigerians to catch them young.

The event was commemorated with a group photograph with the Honorable Chairman, Team members of CODE and participating students.