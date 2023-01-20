Edo train attack: NRC confirms release of all passengers

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said all the passengers abducted at the Chief Tom Ikimi Railway Station Ekekhen in Igueben, Edo State, have all regained their freedom and released to their families, respectively.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations of NRC, Mahmoud Yakub, on Thursday, January

19th 2023.

The Board and Management of the NRC, according to the statement, confirmed the development saying that that the abducted Persons at the Chief Tom Ikimi Railway Station Ekekhen in Igueben, Edo State, have all regained their freedom and released to their families respectively.

The Corporation added that this feat is highly commendable as none of the victims was hurt or injured during their period of captivity and release.

While appreciating the general public and the family of the victims, NRC said; “At this point, the NRC Board and Management highly appreciate the role, patience and cooperation of the families of the victims.

READ ALSO: President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Lagos

“We also wish to express our appreciation to the security agencies, State Government and all those who contributed in one way or the other towards the release of the harmless and innocent citizens for their efforts.

“This dastardly and wanton act of kidnapping innocent and law-abiding Nigerians is a display of cowardice that must be condemned and not to be tolerated in any guise as all hands must be on deck to ensure the Security of life and property of all Nigerians”, it stated.

NRC, therefore, enjoined all communities residing along the Railway corridors to be security conscious by reporting any suspicious movement that is likely to cause breach of peace within their locality, to the nearest security agency or their community vigilante for quick intervention, as this is the surest way and means of keeping our society safe and protecting the Federal Government’s critical infrastructure constructed in their community for their socio-economic and other benefits.

“NRC will continue to support the security agencies towards improved efforts at protecting the NRC’s facilities and installations including the Stations, Trains, Track and especially the Passengers for the continuous use and safety of our esteemed Passengers”, the Corporation added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...