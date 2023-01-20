FRSC laments over activities of dispatch riders, motorcyclists in FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has identified activities of dispatch riders and commercial motorcylists “Okada riders” as major problems confronting the corps in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The sector Commander, FCT command, Mr Oga Ochi, said this on Thursday in Abuja, stating that tricycle (Keke NAPEP) have also been identified as a problem bedeviling safety on the highways due to their influx into the city centre.

Ochi said that dispatch riders have the right to operate as they were duly registered, but unfortunately they engage in things not in line with traffic regulations.

He said that the command had come up with specific guidelines as to what must be done before they could be on the road.

“We have already set aside training programmes for them. Unfortunately before now they never had a regulated union.

“They don’t have a platform where all of them can come together but we are trying to do that to ensure we identify who are the owners of these motorcycles.

“One of our strategies is to ensure that they receive some level of training in the first quarter and then full enforcement will commence after the training.

“We are looking at a situation where we should not see any dispatch rider without a helmet. We should not see dispatch riders competing with drivers on the highway.

“We should not see them occupying the expressway when drivers are now finding their way from the dispatch drivers. We should not be seeing them riding against traffic“, he said.

The commander said that the corps had a lot of engagement with other stakeholders within the platform the FCT created for safety.

Ochi said that the corps collaborated with other sister agencies of government in the FCT, to bring the situation to an end towards the end of 2022.

“We are not resting on our oars as we are going to build upon that this year. In other words, we will continue to work with all the other agencies.”

He said that the corps would work with the Police, Army, NSCDC, DRTS and others to enforce the low riding policy of motorcycles and dispatch riders in the city centres.

“The FRSC will be actively involved in the exercise throughout the period. If you go through the airport road for instance, you will hardly see a motorcycle on the expressway and that will be sustained.

“We are going to work hand in hand with all these other agencies to ensure that we sustain this enforcement in 2023, “he said.

