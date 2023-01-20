News

President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Lagos

by Ada Ada
President Muhammadu Buhari will be on a 2-Day Working Visit to Lagos State on the 23rd and 24th of January, 2023 to commission various legacy Projects:

  • Lekki Deep Sea Port
  • 32-Metric tons Lagos Rice Mill, Imota
  • 18.75km Eleko to Epe T Junction express road
  • John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History
  • Blue Line Rail (Phase 1) commissioning (Marina to Mile 2)
  • Groundbreaking for the Blue Line Rail Phase 2 (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko)

