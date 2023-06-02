CoS to Tinubu: I shall give my best when I take office – Gbajabiamila

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the National House of Representatives and newly appointed Chief of Staff, (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has pledged to give his best, when he takes his new office in June 14, 2023.

The 6th term representative of Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State, speaking with House correspondence on Friday in Abuja, theough his Chief of staff, Smart Adeyemi commended President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve as his CoS.

He said: “Thank you, Mr President, for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President, in discharging the enormous task ahead for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office in June, 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter.”

Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives is a lawyer and politician with over two decades of active participation in the political life of Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila was born on the 25th of June 1962 and had his secondary education at Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos where he proceeded to the King Williams College, Isle of Man, the United Kingdom for his Advanced Level.

He graduated at the top of his class and went on to the University of Lagos for a three-year LLB, (Bachelor of Laws) degree programme. He graduated from the University of Lagos with honours in 1983 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984.

Femi Gbajabiamila started his career as a lawyer with the law firm of Bentley, Edu and Co, where he distinguished himself, and, eventually left Bentley, Edu and Co to set up his practice, Femi Gbaja and Co.

In 1998 he went back to school, finding himself at the John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America, where he graduated, Magna Cum Laude and earned for himself a Juris Doctor, (JD) degree.

He went on to write and pass the Georgia Bar exams, after which he set up another thriving law office where he practised until his return to Nigeria.

On his return to Nigeria, Gbajabiamila delved into partisan politics and offered himself for service on the platform of the then Alliance for Democracy, (AD) and has thereafter, elected for six, (6) consecutive terms to represent the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the National Assembly.

His first term in the House demonstrated his true passion for issues concerning his constituents and Nigeria as a whole, working passionately to address matters of great concern to him and quickly, earning a reputation as a brilliantly, competent legislator.

A true believer in qualitative representation, he took an active part in debates on the floor of the House and was quickly recognised as one of the bright minds in the National Assembly.

He was always on the side of truth and justice, and his views truly reflected the wishes and aspirations of his constituents.

This was especially evident during the ‘third term debate’ when he was chairman of the 2007 movement in the House, a group primarily credited for ending the ‘third term agenda’ of the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

His exceptional record saw him overwhelmingly, re-elected in 2007. In the same year, his colleagues elected him Leader of his party, the Action Congress, (AC) in the House of Representatives, and Minority Whip. By the end of his second term in office, Gbajabiamila had sponsored the highest number of Bills in the National Assembly.

In 2011, Gbajabiamila sought re-election for the third time, on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria, (ACN). He won his election and was re-elected Leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria, (ACN) and Leader of the opposition in the House of Representatives.

During this period, Femi Gbajabiamila was hailed as an effective opposition leader. He is remembered amongst other things, for bringing a motion on the floor of the House to invoke doctrine of necessity, during the illness and absence of President Umar Musa Yar’adua.

It was this motion moved in the House and the Senate, that led to the swearing-in of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as Acting President.

In 2011, Femi Gbajabiamila was nominated for the national award of Officer of the Federal Republic, (OFR). He rejected the nomination on the grounds that he did not believe he had done enough to merit the award, the way it was intended to reward service to the nation.

Subsequently, Rep Gbajabiamila proposed an amendment to the National Honours Act of 1964 to make stringent guidelines for selection of National Award nominees.

Gbajabiamila thus became the third and youngest Nigerian to reject National Honours after Late Chinua Achebe and Prof Grace Alele-Williams.

In 2014, Femi Gbajabiamila as Leader of Opposition in the House of Representatives, led his colleagues into the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

During his time as Leader of the APC caucus in the House, the party increased its membership and became majority in the House of Representatives.

In 2015, Rep Gbajabiamila put himself forward to lead the House as Speaker of the 8th House. He narrowly lost that election. He put himself forward again in 2019 and was on the 12th of June 2019, overwhelmingly, elected Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

In the buildup to his election as the Speaker of the House, Gbajabiamila mounted an aggressive campaign where he galvanised his colleagues under the slogan, ‘Nation Building: A Joint Task.’

Since he assumed office, Rep Gbajabiamila sought to love up to the promise of that platform by running a unified House where every voice is heard, and only those ideas that gain currency with the majority, carries the day.

Shortly after his inauguration, the Speaker constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to draft a Legislative Agenda for the 9th House. The Legislative Agenda was adopted by the House and unveiled to the world on the 11th of October, 2019.

The Legislative Agenda is an all-encompassing document that outlines clearly, ambitions of the 9th House of Representatives. One of those ambitions was to return the country to a regular January To December budget cycle.

This was achieved with the 2020 Appropriation Act which was passed and signed into law by the then President, Muhammadu Buhari on the 17th December, 2019.

This unprecedented feat was immediately followed by the quick passage of the Finance Bill 2020 and the Deep Offshore Sharing Formula Bill, both of which the President has since signed into law.

On the 4th of December, 2019 Rep. Gbajabiamila held a special programme to mark the International Day for Persons Living With Disabilities.

In March, the House also held a special session for Nigeria’s millions of out-of-school children. Both of these events brought stakeholders together to proffer solutions to the challenges faced by persons living with disabilities in Nigeria and millions of children who have bee denied the opportunity for education and self-discovery, due to circumstances of their birth.

Also, as a first-class lawmaker, Gbajabiamila personally sponsored some bills, aimed at improving lives of Nigerians. Some of the Bills are Students’ Loan, (Access to Higher Education), Bill, 2019; Physically-Challenged, (Empowerment) Bill, 2019; Criminalisation of Estimated Billing System Bill, 2019; Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020, and the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020, amongst others.

Since the novel coronavirus arrived on our shores, the House of Representatives under the leadership of Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has been proactive in looking after the best interests of the Nigerian people.

The House has since, passed the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill to provide tax relief for qualified corporations, defer mortgage obligations for millions of Nigerians and improve our nation’s ability to acquire medical equipment, testing kits and personal protective equipment we desperately need to win the battle against the coronavirus in Nigeria.

In addition, the House of Representatives led the charge to provide free and constant electricity to Nigerians during the lockdown; insisting that government’s palliatives through the Social Intervention Programme, (SIP) must reach the vulnerable and the needy as well as working towards providing sound legal footing for the SIP.

Gbajbiamila also led his colleagues to donate their salary for two months to the fight against COVID-19; sought to address the fears of Nigerians over arrival of Chinese doctors and advocating for the welfare of Nigerians who had suffered varying degrees of ill-treatment in China.

Femi Gbajabiamila has always been passionate about public service, and over the years, has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to this cause through policies and programmes he pursued and promoted in office.

READ ALSO: Obi wasting court’s time, he should withdraw his

Hw also, sought to improve his abilities to serve and to lead by attending various leadership courses including, the Stanford University, Cambridge University, and the world respected Said Business School, Oxford University, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Since his emergence as Speaker, Gbajabiamila has left no one in doubt that he is not only capable of leading Nigeria’s most truly representative chamber but has shown exceptional capacity as Chairman of the Conference of African Speakers of Parliament, (COSAP).

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com