LG Polls: Kebbi Governor solicits support for APC candidates

By John Bassey

Kebbi State governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has made a passionate appeal to the people of Kebbi State to vote for APC candidates in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for August 31, 2024.

Governor Idris made this appeal during the flag-off of the APC Zonal Campaign in Yauri town, which includes Yauri, Shanga, and Ngaski Local Government Areas.

He assured the crowd of APC supporters that electing APC candidates would ensure the continuation of ongoing development projects across the state.The Governor was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida.

During the event, the Deputy Governor, accompanied by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru, welcomed thousands of PDP supporters who have joined the ruling party in Yauri, Shanga, and Ngaski Local Government Areas.

He promised the new members equal treatment within the party’s affairs.

The Deputy Governor further urged the people of Kebbi State to support the government’s policies and programs to ensure the continued delivery of democratic dividends.

Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru, the State APC Chairman, announced the defection of PDP stalwarts and supporters to the APC, assuring them of fair and equal treatment within the party.

Notable politicians in the area such as Hon. Garba Uba Bullet, representing Yauri, Shanga, and Ngaski Federal Constituency, and Alhaji Abubakar Sadeeq Katukan Yauri, Managing Director of HYPADEC, commended Governor Idris for the ongoing road construction projects in the region and urged the local population to vote overwhelmingly for APC candidates.

The APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Alhaji Garba Bakanike, also appealed for votes, emphasizing Governor Nasir Idris’s achievements in agriculture, infrastructure, education, and other sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Alhaji Muhammad stated that they joined the APC due to the fairness and remarkable achievements of the Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu .

Other notable speakers at the rally included Former Governor and DG 2023 Campaign Organization, Alhaji Sa’idu Usman Nasamu Dakingari, Yauri LG APC Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Alhassan, and the APC chairmanship candidate for Yauri LG, Alhaji Abubakar Manager Kauran Yauri.

Earlier, the campaign team, led by the Deputy Governor, paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, at his palace.

The Emir commended Governor Nasir Idris for his commitment to providing social amenities, such as free fertilizer for farmers, the construction of Yauri township roads, and the ongoing recruitment of 2,000 teachers across the state.