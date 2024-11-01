Edo Guber Election: Ideals of democracy upheld, we are winners – Ganduje

..urges Okpebholo not to fight Obaseki, but focus on governance

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the incoming governor to focus on governance and not deploy his time, fighting Governor, Godwin Obaseki, saying that the ideals of democracy was held in the State, election executed, and the Party emerged winner.

Ganduje stated this at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House on Thursday, during a ‘Thank you’ visit to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Party, àhead of the handing over ceremony to Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In his address, Ganduje stated that a Progressive Government does not have time for unnecessary fight with his predecessor, hence Okpebholo should focus on the manifesto he painstakingly campaigned for.

“The ideals of democracy were upheld, the election was executed, and we are on the winning side. You should not focus on the previous administration. Look forward, don’t look back, and don’t waste your time fighting the person you took over from.

“Think forward and be an action Governor. During the campaign, you were an action candidate, and now, you have to manifest that you are an action Governor. We believe it. We believe you will succeed and make the people of our winning State proud.

“A Progressive Government does not have time for that. Focus on the manifesto you painstakingly produced. Follow it to the top, with the socio-economic development of the people, build bridges, and establish good relationships with the stakeholders.

“The party is ready to assist you in all ways, but, you must ensure that, from the Ward level to the Local Government level, and State, all Party offices are functional and physically habitable,” Ganduje said.

The APC National Chairman further noted that: “We have recently established a Progressive Institute, an intellectual wing of the party, which will assist in the training of personnel, especially at the Local Government, to help, harness demands of Nigerians, and form a political agenda for the Government.”

He assured that, it’s a living political institution, not only active during elections but throughout the year, creating programs and projects that will make the Party great.

The Governor elect, Okpebholo, commended the party leadership led by Ganduje and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for being there for him, throughout the campaign period.

When asked if he will adhere to the admonition of the National Chairman, he said: “I don’t know what is in the handover note yet. I have not seen the report.

“By the time I see it, I will make a decision. I will also, consult our Party to know the way forward. So, let’s get there first, we are sure of delivering the good aspects of democracy to our people,” he stated.