APC NWC bows to groups, lawyer, INEC, scraps foreign party chapters

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has heeded calls by diaspora loyalists and stakeholders who have been calling for abrogation of the party’s branches outside the shores of Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Morka, entitled; “Redesignation of Diaspora ‘Chapters’ As Support Groups,” the party agreed that many of its support groups had been rightly averse to chapters of the party in countries outside Nigeria; hence, the NWC’s decision to change the trend.

“It has come to the notice of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that some diaspora groups and associations describe and refer to themselves as ‘chapters’ of our great party. This nomenclature is impermissible under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The National Working Committee (NWC), at its meeting of Wednesday, October 30, reaffirmed its position that all diaspora support groups or associations shall adhere strictly to this requirement, and requests concerned groups and associations to rename themselves, accordingly, to reflect their status as support groups or associations,” Morka said after the NWC meeting.

The party has, thus, recognised the call by a prominent APC/Tinubu support group, the Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference and others, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it was wrong to call any such abroad groups ‘chapters.’

“In a decisive and historic move, the NWC of the APC has officially dissolved all Diaspora chapters of the party.

“This groundbreaking decision was largely influenced by the long-standing advocacy of Joseph Kolawole Adebola, a distinguished legal professional in the United Kingdom and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Despite a relentless campaign of character assassination and sponsored online trolls, Adebola stood resolute, embodying the spirit of a true patriot, placing the country’s constitution above personal ambition.

“With a strong base of nearly a thousand APC progressive members in the UK, Adebola had previously cautioned his members against purchasing forms or sending funds to Nigeria for executive positions’ expression forms.

“Despite possessing the financial capacity and the support of close to a thousand members to secure the chairmanship position, Adebola stood firm, prioritising adherence to the rule of law over personal ambition. His decision demonstrated loyalty, opting for patriotism and respect for President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the allure of a chapter chairmanship,” the diaspora group also added in a statement on Thursday.