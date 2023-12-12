Makinde’s 2024 Budget proposal unrealistic, fraudulent -Oyo APC

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the 2024 Budget proposal of Governor Seyi Makinde as defective, unrealistic and fraudulent, urging the state legislators to avoid rushing into passage it into law “without a thorough job as had been the case since 2020.”

Governor Makinde had, last Tuesday, presented a total sum of N434.2 billion as the proposed budget of the state for 2024 before the state House of Assembly and tagged it “Budget of Economic Recovery.”

In a statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC faulted most content of the appropriation document, which it said “passed for another dubious presentation aimed at hoodwinking the good people of the state by a government which has shown that it lacks innovation, policy direction and accountability over time.”

The APC said “pundits and economic management experts have had to express worries over the future of the Pacesetter State, in view of the fact that the administration of Governor Makinde has done little or nothing to improve the economy and create wealth as being done in some other states across the country.

“To make it worse, an expert recently said that Governor Makinde has reduced Oyo state to ‘land grabbing and okada/keke economy.’

“Credence was again given to the observation of pundits last week when the governor tabled before the House of Assembly a proposed budget for 2024 which contained nothing but opportunities to further enrich himself (Makinde) and few individuals who are very close to him.

“In the document, N434.2 billion is quoted as the total budget for the year, but N260 billion is the total amount of funds expected in revenue, leaving over N170 billion in deficit. How realistic is this?

“A whopping sum of N21 billion is budget for the Office of the Governor without any breakdown of what they intend to do with it in specific terms, while another N485 million would go to cabinet and security service. .

“The ruin in public facilities in the state is visible in the deplorable condition of all the monumental structures in the Agodi State Secretariat, while the Government House has been reduced to an eyesore now harbouring all sort of strange persons.

“Yet, money has been allocated and released for the maintenance of these facilities since 2020; but there is nothing to show for it.

“Again, the governor attempted to play a fast one on the public by quoting 20 per cent allocation to education, but the pertinent question is; what happened to the previous allocations, because virtually all public schools have suffered neglect, while pupils carry chairs and table to classrooms from home?

“Parents pay learning materials such books and WAEC and NECO fees on their own.

“As if that was not enough, questions are being asked as to what success Oyo has recorded in the area of agriculture, commerce, job creation and so on, in the last four years.

“We rely on the North for beans, tomato, peppers, cow, onions, rice, etc. when we have massive arable land and human resources.

“Ogun and Lagos states remain manufacturing and industrial hubs, but in Oyo state, investors are being chased away with multiple taxes and confiscation of their land and properties, as this was the case of one Ayo Mafikuyomi whose N800 million factory was seized by the state government recently in Ibadan.”