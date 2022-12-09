Dangote is our partner in economic development-Togolese govt

By Joy Obakeye

The Togolese Government has described Dangote Group as a great partner in Africa’s industrial and economic development. Prime Minister of Togo, Victoire Tomegah-Dogbe who visited Dangote Cement Pavilion at the ongoing 17th Lomé International Trade Fair said that the cement company is welcome to increase its investment in the country.

Tomegah-Dogbe who toured the stand in the company of the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Local Consumption, Kodzo Adedze praised the management of Dangote Cement for investing in Togo and helping to provide both direct and indirect jobs to the citizens.

In his remarks, Kodzo Adedze appreciated the peace and tranquillity in the country saying that the economic revival would not be possible without an environment of peace and security. He said that it is the desire of the Togolese government to build a peaceful and model nation with an inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

He said the fair is “the perfect opportunity to allow our small and medium-sized enterprises, which have just been given a new charter, to do good business at the end of the year.”

Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, Adedowale Adesina speaking at the event said Dangote Cement products are of high quality and well accepted in Togo. He called on Dangote Group to increase its investment in the country by taking advantage of the phosphate in Togo to establish a fertilizer plant. He added that the project if realised will foster employment, increase standard of living, and will further cement the good relationship existing between the two .

READ ALSO: ICT proficiency mandatory for aspiring Permanent.

The officials were introduced to the four different products of Dangote Cement by representatives of the company. Dangote 3X is prevalent in the Togolese market while Blockmaster and Falcon are recently launched. They used the occasion to enlighten the public officials on the different grades of cement and their various uses. Officials of Dangote Cement explained that their main objective is to make sure that each Togolese has a roof over their head at a very affordable price.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...