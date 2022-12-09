2023: CSO calls for General Lucky Irabor’s sack

*Seeks his removal,thorough probe over statement

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A civil society organisation has demanded immediate sack of the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor following his statement that security agencies were under serious pressure to compromise the 2023 general elections.

The civil society organisation, operating under the aegis of Conference of Civil Society Advocates for Electoral Stability,in a statement by its National president, Dr. Clement Eromosele also asked the president not to sweep the statement under the carpet.

The group demand a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the nation’s top military chief saying, it was necessary to unravel those who were secretly pushing for the death of Nigeria’s democracy through unsavory roles with the military.

He insisted that the nation’s defence chief be subjected to exposing names of the people working behind the scene to compromise the electoral system after his immediate relief from his position.

Recall that the CDS had said although it is facing constant pressure to compromise the 2023 elections, Nigerians can be rest assured that it would remain neutral.

Irabor, who was quoted as speaking at the 61st session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, insisted that military personnel face pressure through inducements.

He, however,vowed that the armed forces would remain apolitical as it is taking the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari to maintain neutrality.

However, Dr Eromosele said, the CDS’s statement was a direct indictment on the Nigeria Government and its security agencies especially, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, noting that “the populace may not trust electoral process anymore except something is done fast.”

It tasked both the local and international communities to institute immediate probe of the allegation with a view to determining its veracity.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Chief of Defence Staff,

General Lucky Irabor,to the effect that that the Nigerian Military is under pressure to compromise the 2023 genera election and that however, they are doing everything possible to obey Mr President’s directive to emplace a free and fair election in the country.

“While some may view this statement as one of General Irabo’s careless and usual media blunders, we in the civil society view it as a very serious statement that must be taken seriously by the Nigerian Government, the Nigeria people and international community” it said.

They added that the statement is a direct indictment on the Nigeria Government and our security agencies especially the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the populace may not trust our ongoing electoral process anymore except something is done fast.

“On our part ,we demand the immediate sack of General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defense staff and subject him to immediate investigation to ascertain the veracity of the statement in the interest of peace.

“The Chief of Defence Staff is a very senior official of this government that such statements from him shouldn’t be swept under the carpet.

“This statement must be investigated by both local and international community thoroughly to ascertain its veracity.” it added.

