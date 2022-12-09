NERC Cautions DisCos, says customers have right to be metered

By Godwin Anyebe

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has emphasised that power consumers have the right to be metered by the Distribution Companies (DisCos) that serve them.

The Commissioner for Consumers Affairs at NERC, Aisha Mahmud, stated this recently at the opening session of a NERC/Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Customer Complaint Resolution Meeting in Abuja.

According to her, it was our duty to tell them that it is their right to get a meter as Discos are not doing you any favour to issue you a meter.

Mahmud noted that the commission has the right to educate consumers and that was the objective of the meeting.

The Managing Director of AEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, who was represented by the Head, Regulatory and Government Relation, Olajumoke Delano committed that the DisCo would quickly resolve complaints.

“AEDC is prepared to look into the complaints of their customers quickly”, he added.

