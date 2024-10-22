Crude production: Tinubu tasks NUPRC, industry players on joint realisation

.Says Increased oil production will mean more job opportunities, increased revenue for govt, more stable energy supply

.Approves owner-occupier housing scheme for judges in FCT

President Bola Tinubu has tasked industry players to collaborate with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in realising its One Million Barrels Oil Per Day (1MMBOPD) Initiative.

Tinubu said this on Monday in Abuja during the inauguration Project 1MMBOPD Initiative and commemoration of the third anniversary of the NUPRC under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021).

The project is an NUPRC collaborative initiative to evolve alternative funding mechanisms to unlock incremental oil production in the short-to-medium term with expanded opportunities for all industry stakeholder groups.

Represented by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Tinubu charged relevant industry stakeholders to join NUPRC in realising set goals of incremental oil production targets within specific timelines.

He said the shared responsibility initiative would be a collaborative undertaking, involving government agencies, major producers, service providers, financiers, host communities and other stakeholders.

This, he said, would expand government revenue, eradicate poverty and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in a sterile, shared prosperity.

“These commitments will be critical in ensuring that we achieve an incremental production in the next 12 months. Growing not just production levels, but also increasing efficiency and competitiveness of our industries.

“This initiative is of national importance and it should support Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth,” the president said.

He said that when his administration came on board, it introduced policy reforms and interventions, and such on the path of stability, growth, and sustainability which had begun to yield fruits.

The president said his administration, while focusing on decarbonisation approaches to oil and gas, a renewed drive for economic diversification, usage of oil and gas industries and development, remained intact.

He expressed delight that the sector had witnessed major financial and investment decisions across the value chain, since inception of the reform.

“To this end, we must work more subtly to grow production, meet domestic energy security needs and shore up foreign exchange gains.

“I congratulate all active oil and gas industry players for the modest gains in oil production which rose to 1.6 million barrels per day.

“I am pleased that the NUPRC, working with industrial stakeholders, has transformed that executive charge into a tangible measure set as progress to one million barrels per day in oil and gas production.

“By enhancing domestic energy security and supporting growing vibrancy, this initiative will ensure that Nigeria remains a crucial player in the global energy asset and means of worldwide energy transition.

“Increased oil production will mean more job opportunities, increased revenue for the government, and more stable energy supply for the assets,” he said.

Tinubu commended the Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil and Gas), NUPRC, NNPC Ltd., industry captains and oil producing organisations for delivering to contemporary challenges to foster development.

In another development, President Bola Tinubu has approved an owner-occupier housing scheme for judges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stated this at the groundbreaking of 40 housing units Judges’ Quarters project, at Katampe District, Abuja on Monday.

The 40 housing units were for judicial officers of the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and FCT High Court.

Wike said that 70 per cent of the project’s budget, which covers furnishing, has been provided, adding that the contractor was expected to hand over the completed project in 15 months.

The gesture, he said, was part of ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of judicial officers in the country in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that Tinubu was working tirelessly to ensure the independence of the judiciary, through improved welfare packages and condition of service.

The minister said that another condition of service that was very critical in insulating the judiciary from interference and manipulation by the executive and legislative arms of government was housing.

Wike said the president had approved the owner-occupier housing for the judges so they could have their own home at retirement.

“With that, it will be difficult for anybody to manipulate or interfere with their duties. When you have a home, what are you afraid of?

“When you know that salaries and allowances will be paid when you are retired, when you know that your tenure of office is guaranteed, anybody would be firm, anybody would be courageous to do his work or her work,” he said.

Wike said the gesture was also part of FCT Administration’s efforts to render services to every Nigerian, who comes to FCT to carry out businesses or wants to reside in Abuja.

He said that 20 additional houses would be provided in 2025 to the FCT judiciary and the Industrial Court, so they could also benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister explained that the land, upon which the houses would be built was revoked from Julius Berger for failing to develop it, 20 years after it was allocated to the company.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, lauded the gesture, describing it as a significant milestone in the federal government and FCT Administration’s efforts to enhance the welfare of judicial officers in the territory.

According to her, the judiciary plays a critical role in safeguarding the rule of law, upholding justice and protecting the rights of citizens.

“In fulfilling this rule, judicial officers must have the right tools and environments to carry out their duties with independence, impartiality and integrity.

“Beyond the courtroom, a supportive and conducive living environment is essential to the ability of judicial officers to focus on the heavy responsibilities entrusted to them.

“Judicial officers require peace of mind, security and comfort in their residences to fully dedicate themselves to the rigorous task of interpreting and applying the law.

Kekere-Ekun said that the construction of the houses was a practical step towards ensuring that judicial officers were well supported.

She said that the houses would provide a secure and tranquil environment, enabling the judicial officers to perform their duties with greater focus, efficiency and clarity of mind.

“By making this investment, the FCT Administration has demonstrated a commendable understanding of the unique needs of the judiciary,” she said.

Also, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State, FCT, described Wike’s commitment towards enhancing infrastructure for the judiciary as “invaluable and inspiring”.

Mahmoud urged for stakeholders’ support to create a space that reflects the nation’s values and commitment to justice.