It’s treasonable to call for military coup, DHQ warns

.Says Security agencies ordered to go after those calling for military takeover

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian Armed Forces said on Monday that it is treasonable to call on the military to take over the government.

It said security agencies have been directed to go after persons advocating for military takeover of an elected government.

It added that “those advocating for a military takeover, as seen in a viral video, should be aware that such actions are treasonable under the Constitution.”

The warning is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Defence Information, DDI, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in reference to a viral video of protesters in Ibadan calling on the military to take over a democratically elected government over hunger and hardship in the land.

Defence Headquarters said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, is steadfastly committed to the preservation and advancement of our democracy and are loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.”

“The military remains focused on achieving its statutory responsibilities of protecting the nation’s integrity.

It added that “the relative peace being enjoyed today is a direct result of the President’s support for the military and the dedication of the AFN leadership.

“To this end, the AFN and relevant security agencies have been mandated to take necessary action against any individual or group advocating for unconstitutional changes in the country. The CDS appreciates Nigerians for their support and prayers. Victory is assured.”

READ ALSO: I was 25% deaf without knowing it – Obasanjo

Meanwhile, DHQ also on Monday clarified that it didn’t announce the appointment of any senior officer as the acting Chief of Army Staff. It said some media outlets over the weekend speculated and erroneously claimed that a senior army officer has been appointed as Acting Chief of Army Staff in the absence of Lt.Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

“For the record, no such appointment exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN),” Brig. Gen. Gusau said.

He said: “The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave. The AFN is professionally managed and all the Service Chiefs are performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the FGN.

“Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, is providing routine briefs to the COAS in accordance with standard military procedures.”

On COAS’s rumoured death, DHQ said it is not true and “urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately. The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave.”

It advised Media organisations to verify information with the appropriate authorities before publication to avoid releasing fake news to the public.

According to him, “the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, had only spoken with the COAS a few minutes ago.”