Governor Nwifuru recruits 150 judicial staff

BY CHIJIOKE NJOKU

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru, Friday disclosed that his administration has employed150 Judicial staff to boost the manpower needs of the judiciary in the state.

He also stated that he has signed 18 executive bills into law within one year in office.

The governor made this known at the high court premises during this year’s legal week of the state judiciary, with the theme “Law as an Instrument for Social Engineering,”

He described the judiciary as the lasting beacon of hope, fairness, and justice for all citizens.

He enjoined members of the Judiciary to continue to meet the demands of court users and the general public to remain steadfast in the discharge of their duties and brace up for the challenges ahead.

READ ALSO: I had 20 boyfriends that served different purposes…

Nwifuru said, “Today’s theme, “Law as an Instrument for Social Engineering,” speaks directly to the transformative power of the law in guiding our society towards progress, equity, and justice. I commend the organizers for re-echoing the power of the law, which our government wholeheartedly believes is critical to social engineering,

“In the context of law, it is critical in shaping societal behavior, norms, and values. As social engineers, legal professionals have the power to advocate for reforms that address the pressing issues of our time, setting the foundation for a society that is equitable and just for all.

“For me, the Judicial Arm of the Government remains the only and lasting beacon of hope, fairness, and justice to all citizens, while the legal profession has a vital role to play in promoting the cause of Justice, protecting human rights, and upholding professional standards. It is for this purpose that the Government of Ebonyi State has been quite responsive, supportive, and understanding in many issues that affect the Judiciary.

“The Ebonyi State Government also approved the Judicial Service Commission to recruit 150 Judiciary staff to boost the manpower needs of the Judiciary. I can testify that the present Government of Ebonyi State, even though it has one year in office,e, has been consistent in the enhancement of the conditions of service of the Judicial officers and staff.

“My Lord, I want to assure you that within the limits of our resources, we shall continue to strive to improve upon the welfare of our Judges, Magistrates, and indeed the entire workforce of the Court.

“In the area of law-making, it is on record that under our young Administration, Executive Bills that touch on the welfare of the citizens and good governance were prepared and transmitted to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, passed into Law and Assented by me, including Ebonyi State Correctional Services Law, 2024 and Chief Registrars (Harmonization with Permanent Secretaries) Law, 2024.

” My Government also facilitated the establishment of Ebonyi State Multi-Door Courthouse. Again, the Citizens’ Mediation Centre, Sexual Assault Referral Centre, and Office of Public Defender were also established and domiciled within the Ebonyi State Ministry of Justice.

“My Lord, I want to enjoin the Judiciary as an Institution to continue to strive to meet the demands of Courts users and the general public, to remain steadfast in the discharge of your duties of adjudications in meeting with the expectations of the society and generally to brace up for the challenges ahead.

“Though we are autonomous Arms of the same Government, I must emphasize that our success as a Government lies more in our interdependence and collaboration, which must be undertaken without hindering the independent discharge of our different functions. I want to assure you of my continuous support and partnership as the Judiciary discharges its statutory responsibilities.

“Let me use this important and solemn occasion to re-state the commitment of this administration to promote the Rule of Law and regenerate a new era of economic prosperity for our dear State. I am confident that under the current leadership of my Noble and Gracious Lord the Chief Judge, Hon. Elvis Anegu Ngene, the good people of Ebonyi State are assured of the prompt and fair dispensation of justice, innovations, and more reforms that will improve the Administration of Justice in the State”