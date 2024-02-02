Cleaner jailed 8 months for stealing 428 litres of diesel

A Tinubu Magistrate Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 27-year-old cleaner, Edward Obi, to eight months imprisonment for stealing 428 litres of diesel worth N486,646 from his employer.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivery Judgment, Magistrate A.T Omoyele, held that she convicted and sentenced the suspect based on his plea of guilt to the offence.

“Based on the facts of this case, confirmed reports and the plea for leniency, I hereby sentence you to 8 months in prison without an option of fine,’’ she said.

The convict, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on Jan. 30, 2024, on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Koti Aondohemba, told the court that Obi committed the offence on Jan. 27 at Fortune Tower, Lagos State.

Aondohemba said that the convict stole the 428 litres of diesel valued at N486,646 property of E-Tranzack Company.

The prosecutor said that Obi brought a mini bus (korope) into the company premises with some buyers to evacuate the diesel from the tank where it was kept.

“Obi siphoned the diesel from the tank as revealed by the witness one Wasiu Lateef , and CCTV camera, the buyers zoomed off with him men on sighting the witness.

“The defendant was later caught and handed him over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the convict later admitted to have committed the crime.

The prosecutor noted that stealing contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.