Salesgirl docked for alleged N1.1 million fraud

A 32-year-old sales woman, Sandra Ehiawaguan, was on Thursday docked before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for fraudulently obtaining the sum of N1.1 million from a customer under false pretences.

Ehiawaguan who resides at Folarin Street, Mushin, was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretenses and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Samuel Isholla told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 23, 2023 at Martins Street, Lagos Island area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant conspired with one other POS operator now at large, to collect the sum of N1, 155,000 from one of the customers of her employer, Mr Chukwumezie Kingsley.

Isholla said that Kingsley reported the case at Area ‘A’ Police Command with a written petition, stating that on Oct. 22, 2022, he employed the defendant as a sales girl and handed over the entire shop to her.

He said that the complainant however said that when stock was taken at the ending of 2023, it was discovered that goods consisting of children’s wares and shoes (unisex) worth N 1,155,000 were missing.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant couldn’t give a satisfactory account of the whereabouts of the goods when she was asked.

He added that it was however discovered that the defendant brought in one Princewill Maduakwu, a POS operator now at large to be doing his business inside the shop without the complainant’s knowledge.

Isholla said that the defendant also used her UBA account and the POS machine of her cohort, to receive the said sum of money from the customer of her employer.

The prosecutor said instead of paying money into the company’s bank account, she converted the money to her personal use without the consent of the complainant.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287(7), 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate A .A Paul granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000, with two sureties in like sum who must provide evidence of tax verification. He adjourned the case until Feb. 14 for mention.