Police arraign labourer over alleged N1.2m theft

A 24-year-old labourer, Henry Ubong, was on Thursday arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing armored cables valued N1.2 million.

The defendant who resides at Ayanikoti Street, Oworonshoki, Lagos, is being charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Isholala, told the court that Ubong committed the offence on Jan. 6 at the premises of Glutch Construction Company, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Isholla said the defendant, an employee of the company, stole the cables while working at the construction site.

He said the complainant, Godfrey Ahmed who also works for the company, reported the matter at the Victoria Island Police Station.

Isholla said during interrogation Ubong admitted that he stole the cables and sold them to a scavenger he saw along the street for N18,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A Paul, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Paul ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 14 for further hearing.