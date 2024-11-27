Bukasin Unique Estate honors top performers, reaffirms investor commitment

Bukasin Unique Estate, a leading real estate subsidiary of Bukasin Unique Services and Investment Limited, recently celebrated the dedication and achievements of its staff during a recognition ceremony at its Lagos headquarters.

The event underscored the company’s dual commitment to employee excellence and delivering value to investors and customers.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards to outstanding staff members across various departments. Among the honorees was Mr. Chuks, who clinched the Highest Selling Realtor of the Year award.

Another recipient, Mr. Nelson Chris Ekene, was named Most Enterprising Staff of the Year. Expressing his gratitude, Ekene said, “Being acknowledged in this way is truly inspiring. It shows that our hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Other recipients are: Miss Chioma Okoli (Longest Serving Staff); Mr. Arinze Ewuzie (Most creative Staff); Mr. Collins Ejikeme (Most Coordinating Staff); Mr. Oliver Aguaghalam (Most Committed Realtor);Mr. Onyemachi Kelechi (Tradefair Highest Selling Realtor) and Mrs Oluchi Emmanuel (First Tradefair Sales).

In his address, Managing Director and CEO of Bukasin Unique Estate, Ebuka Ewuzie, praised the awardees and emphasized the importance of employees to the company’s continued success.

“Our hardworking staffs are the backbone of this organization,” Ewuzie stated. “Their dedication and innovation are instrumental in driving our mission to deliver quality and affordable housing solutions to Nigerians.”

Ewuzie also reiterated the company’s strategic focus on fostering a positive workplace culture. “Recognizing our staff today is part of our broader strategy to build a motivated team that shares our vision of redefining property ownership in Nigeria,” he said.

Beyond celebrating employees, the event also served as a platform for Bukasin Unique Estate to reaffirm its commitment to its investors and clients.

“At Bukasin Unique Estate, our priority is to provide excellent service while maintaining transparency and integrity,” Ewuzie noted. “This commitment ensures that our investors continue to see value in partnering with us.”

The CEO highlighted the company’s focus on addressing the needs of its clients, acknowledging the significance of real estate as a major investment. “We are dedicated to ensuring our customers’ satisfaction through reliable and innovative solutions,” Ewuzie added.

As Bukasin Unique Estate continues to expand its portfolio, the company remains focused on innovation and strengthening its relationships with stakeholders.

The recognition ceremony exemplifies its efforts to nurture a motivated workforce and align its goals with the expectations of its customers and investors.

With a steadfast dedication to service excellence and team empowerment, Bukasin Unique Estate is set to further solidify its position as a trusted leader in Nigeria’s real estate market