Estate developers disown arrested land grabbing syndicate in FCT

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has distanced itself from the activities of some land grabbing syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The association maintained that majority of the land grabbers are not members of REDAN “because they do not want to be subjected to the code of membership of the association.”

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, president of REDAN, Aliyu Wammako, said the clarification became necessary following the recent ugly incidence where seven suspects were arrested within Guzape II, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) over illegal development and land racketeering.

Noting that the arrested suspects were not members of REDAN, Wammako said the organisation detest such anomalies.

He said: “The attention of the REDAN

has been drawn to online publications with respect to land grabbing syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory. These are people that encroach on lands that do not belong to them with impunity by carrying

out construction activities. A recent case was the ugly incidence where seven suspects were arrested within Guzape II over land racketeering, who are bent on grabbing lands that do not belong to them. There are other pockets of cases where land

grabbing have been expressed.

“It will interest our audience to know that majority of the land grabbers are not members of REDAN. This is because they do not want to be subjected to the Code of Membership of REDAN.

“As a Self-Regulatory Organization for the Real Estate and Umbrella body

of the Organized Real Estate Firms in the business of housing and estate development nationwide, we hereby state emphatically and categorically too that we detest such anomalies. Anyone who is interested in getting land should procure it genuinely by approaching the Government or the owners and not encroach on land which is not legally acquired.

“We have often asserted that we have zero tolerance for any member/s who is involved in any form of unethical dealings in the business of housing

development. As such, we use this medium to call on our Members in particular to abide by any guidelines as stipulated by any of the land and housing related Departments of the FCTA.

“Also, compliance with Extant laws is advised for all Members. This is in tandem with the REDAN Membership Code of Conduct & Performance Commitment Form signed while registering as member of the Association. Accredited Members found to be involved in any messy transaction will be brought to book, as we shall not harbor or condone any

land grabber or racketeers. Paramount amongst our concern in the FCT is adherence to maintaining the Abuja Master Plan as designed and reviewed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He urged members to comply with other extant Laws on money laundering and counter terrorism by reporting transactions as stated by the Special Control Unit on Money Laundering and Nigeria

Financial Intelligence Unit.

“Members should note that any established deviant behavior shall be met with stiff sanction which may involve removal from the Registry of REDAN and blacklisting, and such report escalated to Government Agencies for information, record and further action”, he added.