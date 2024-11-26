Kebbi Gov. Idris intensifies war against Lakurawa bandits group

By John Bassey

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has once again directed immediate action to counter the activities of the Lakurawa bandits, following reports of attempted cattle rustling in Gamuzza village of Arewa Local Government Area and Gwado village in Bunza.

The swift intervention was revealed by AbdurRahman Usman Zagga, Director of Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi. According to him, upon receiving intelligence about the bandits’ activities, he promptly informed the Governor, who ordered an immediate response.

In compliance with the Governor’s directives, the Nigerian Air Force and ground troops were mobilized to trail and disperse the bandits. This decisive action saw military aircraft patrolling the skies over Arewa, prompting jubilant chants of “Sai Kaura, Sai Kaura” from residents. Additionally, ground troops have been deployed across the affected areas to ensure the safety of local communities.

Zagga emphasized Governor Idris’ renewed determination to eradicate the menace of the Lakurawa bandits and other criminal elements in the state. He noted that the Governor remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of Kebbi residents.

“As part of his commitment, the Governor has approved the purchase of additional vehicles for security agencies, with delivery expected in a few days. He has also ensured that logistical needs and allowances for security personnel are fully provided,” Zagga stated.

Furthermore,Governor Idris has reinforced collaboration between security agencies and stakeholders, including traditional leaders, through regular security meetings aimed at enhancing intelligence sharing and coordinated action.

The Director of Security expressed gratitude to Governor Idris for his unwavering support for security operations, particularly in areas affected by banditry.