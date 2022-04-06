Be fair, just to avoid intra- party conflicts, Reconciliation C’mttee advises PDP

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the leadership of the party to strictly adhere to the principles of equity, justice, fairness, good conscience, and inclusiveness as PDP commenced the journey towards electing candidates to contest on the party’s platform in the 2023 general elections.

The advise was premised on the committee’s observation that the conduct of primaries to elect candidates to represent the party has been a source of great intra-party conflict and friction in the past, resulting in the PDP being severely weakened and hampering its chances of success in previous elections.

Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki said this in his speech while submitting the report of the NRSC to the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday.

The charged the leadership to always be transparent in taking decisions such that those not favoured by the decision can at least see that they have been given a fair hearing and those whose cases prevail can see that they won on merit, therefore having to be magnanimous in victory.

“We urge you, Mr. Chairman, and other members of the NWC to ensure a thorough and extensive scrutiny process in the selection of the people who will be sent to go and conduct the primary elections in the various states as we prepare for the 2023 elections. They must be people who will be fair to all and adhere strictly to democratic tenets. Sanctions should be meted out to those of them who by their actions create a crisis in any state.

“Also, we need to mention that time did not allow us to dwell much on the area of strategy. We had so much to do in the area of reconciliation. It is therefore our recommendation that the party leadership should explore the idea of setting up a standing committee to advise it from time to time on the issue of strategy, particularly as we prepare for the 2023 general elections,” said the Committee.

Saraki said the report contains a detailed breakdown of their deliberations with the key stakeholders, members, and organs of our party; the issues that were raised, and our recommendations to ensure that these issues are conclusively resolved to the benefit of the party.

The committee commended efforts of the NWC on some of the key steps taken to reposition the party, particularly as they are in line with the recommendations of the committee. It was particular about the revival of the defunct People’s Democratic Institute (PDI) to serve as a policy think-tank and centre of the party.

On achievement made, Saraki said “we are pleased to report that our committee was able to work with stakeholders in several state chapters like Borno, Ogun, Ondo, Niger, and Plateau to resolve the crisis that had plagued the party for years. In other states like Cross Rivers and Yobe, we have been able to work with stakeholders to rebuild the firm foundation of our party after some members defected.

“And in some states, while we may not have been able to completely resolve the crises, we have been able to get contending factions to engage in dialogue and set them on a sure path to genuine reconciliation.

“In the course of our activities, we also met with critical stakeholders and organs of our party and listened to their grievances. We received their suggestions on how best to remodel and reposition our party as the best vehicle for the delivery of sustainable development and good governance to Nigerians.”

Responding, national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said the party will soon commission the Peoples Democratic Institute, which is going to help PDP in the coming campaigns

While commending the committee, he said the report will help to strengthen the party, adding it will be difficult to unite the party if the state chapters are not working together.

He told members, “some of you are aspirants and if you win, you will be charged with further responsibility to solve some of the issues in the recommendations.

The Committee was created after a resolution approving its establishment and terms of reference was passed at the 90th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of party on November 23rd, 2020.

It was tasked with the mandate of identifying and resolving disputes at various levels of the party structure and reconciling aggrieved members to promote cohesion and strengthen the party structure.

Shortly after its inauguration, the Committee’s mandate was expanded to include the design of progressive strategies as means of reinventing the all-inclusive and broad-based foundation of the party as a basis for success in future elections and the delivery of real solutions to the problems confronting the country.

Members of the committee drawn from the six geo-political zones, include; former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Senator Liyel Imoke; former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema; former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola, with Hon. Linus Okorie as Secretary.

