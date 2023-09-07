Barau Jibrin commends presidential tribunal judgement

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin on Thursday commended the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for affirming the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News had earlier reported that a five-member tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the petition of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar against Tinubu.

The tribunal ruled that the petitions of the presidential candidates were not convincing enough.

Barau in a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the judgement of the tribunal has reaffirmed the choice of Nigerians.

He called on Nigerians to accept the verdict of the tribunal and team up with the present administration to address the challenges facing the country.

Barau said, “The judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the presidential poll has reaffirmed the choice of the electorate who trooped out on February 25, 2023, to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of our beloved country.

“Now, it is time for all to team up with the President to turn around the fortunes of the country positively for the benefit of all.

“On our part, as assured by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, we will come up with necessary legislation to support the executive to address the challenges facing our nation. This will be pursued vigorously for the benefit of all.”

