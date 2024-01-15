2024: Campaign council condemns attack on Edo Deputy Governor’s vehicle

By Titus Akhigbe

The Philip Shaibu Campaign Organization has condemned the recent attack on the campaign vehicle of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a terse statement released and signed by Chief Sunday Okumayin, on behalf of the campaign organisation on Monday, he said the assault was sponsored by individuals affiliated with a PDP aspirant.

The statement reads: “The Philip Shaibu Campaign Organization is deeply troubled by the recent attack on the campaign vehicle belonging to our Principal, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“Sponsored individuals affiliated with a PDP aspirant launched a violent assault on the vehicle, driven by the Coordinator of the campaign in Esan West, Mr. Otoide Abas.

“The incident occurred shortly after Mr. Otoide concluded a productive meeting with Ward 10 (Illeh) PDP faithful. On his way to meet other supporters in Ekpoma, he made a quick stop at the local market square to purchase some beef barbecue (Suya).

“It was during this innocent moment that a white hummer bus, labeled ‘Ameosa Motors,’ suddenly appeared, where some heavily armed hoodlums numbering about seven emerged from it, creating fear and panic by shooting indiscriminately.

“Mr. Otoide reported that the same vehicle and occupants had earlier visited Illeh after the meeting, where they maliciously vandalized the chairs and canopies used for the gathering. The hoodlums then took their time to thoroughly destroyed the Philip Shaibu Campaign vehicle, firing multiple shots at it while Mr. Otoide and others sought safety.

“Investigations have revealed that the bus used by the assailants was the same one that transported thugs accompanying the said PDP aspirant to the Uchi Day celebration in Auchi last week.

“We find these acts of violence deeply disturbing and want to state categorically that Comrade Philip Shaibu and his campaign organization are committed to the well-being and progress of the people of Edo State. Unfortunately, there have been numerous attempts to hinder our campaign, such as the repeated vandalism of our billboards by state-sponsored thugs targeting Mr. Shaibu’s candidacy.

“Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State and a frontline contender in the Edo 2024 gubernatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, remains undeterred by these malicious acts. He is determined to reclaim the state from business-oriented individuals whose priorities lie in personal gain, rather than the welfare of the people.”

Okumayin also called on security agencies to look into the matter, adding that such an event weakens the democratic process in the state.

“We call upon the security agencies in the state to urgently address these distressing events and compel the government to rein in their agents. Such violence not only undermines the democratic process but also betrays the peaceful people of Edo State, who have chosen to participate in a democratic election to free their state from conniving capitalists masquerading as statesmen. The safety and security of all participants in the election must be ensured, and those responsible for these attacks must face the full force of the law.