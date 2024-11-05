Appeal court discharges ex-CJN of false asset declaration charge

The Court of Appeal on Monday overturned the conviction of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, for false asset declaration by the Code of conduct tribunal.

The court overturned Onnoghen‘s conviction citing resolution of key issues surrounding his trial.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abba Mohammed, adopted the settlement terms reached between the federal government and Onnoghen.

Justice Mohammed ordered that the former CJN’s four bank accounts, which had been previously frozen and marked for forfeiture as part of the judgment, be released back to him.

The case involved allegations that Justice Onnoghen failed to properly declare these accounts among his assets while serving as CJN, which led to his prosecution by the CCT.

The judgment underscores an evolving position on the matter of judicial independence and asset declaration requirements for public officials.

Speaking after the judgment, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Counsel to Onnoghen expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SANfor their roles in ensuring a resolution.

Awomolo noted that the outcome represents a significant moment for both the judiciary and the principle of justice in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the efforts made to restore Onnoghen’s dignity and reputation, which had been called into question during the prolonged legal process.

Onnoghen’s case highlighted the importance of fair treatment for judicial officers and the integrity of asset declaration processes within Nigeria’s public service.

NAN reports that at the last sitting, on Sept. 19, the appellate court approved the Federal Government’s and the former CJN’s request to settle the matter out of court.

The two parties in the suit informed the three-member panel that they were already in talks on a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 removed Onnoghen as the CJN following a charge levelled against him bordering on false declaration of his assets where the CCT had found him guilty and removed him from office.