My administration will combat human trafficking, sexual abuse in Kebbi says Gov. Idris

By John Bassey

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has restated his administration’s commitment to combat human trafficking and related abuses, pledging to hold perpetrators accountable and prioritize the safety of the state’s residents.

This assurance was given during a one-day public enlightenment and awareness campaign held at the Zuru Local Government Town Hall on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The event, organized by the Zuru Local Government Council in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), focused on educating the public about the dangers of human trafficking, child labor, sexual abuse, and gender-based violence.

Representing the Governor, Special Adviser on Security, Colonel (Rtd) Danladi Hassan Riba, conveyed a strong warning against human trafficking and exploitation.

Zuru Local Government Chairman, Honorable Muhammad Bala Isah, expressed a zero-tolerance policy on human trafficking and sexual abuse, describing human trafficking as a modern form of slavery that exploits people for prostitution and hazardous labor.

He lauded the federal government for establishing NAPTIP in 2003 and praised Governor Idris for supporting the agency’s operational base in Kebbi State.

Isah issued a stern warning to traffickers, announcing that joint security operations would soon intensify to eradicate these crimes in Zuru. He also commended Governor Idris and NAPTIP for their efforts in rescuing 19 children trafficked to Calabar for exploitation.

The Emir of Zuru, Major General (Rtd) Muhammad Sani Sami, expressed gratitude to NAPTIP and pledged the support of traditional leaders to raise awareness and combat trafficking.

The event brought together stakeholders, including members of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Gender-Based Violence, security agencies, NAPTIP officials, and religious leaders. The TWG highlighted the importance of a multi-sectoral approach in fighting trafficking, and traditional leaders and stakeholders committed to supporting ongoing awareness and anti-trafficking efforts.