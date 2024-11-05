Tinubu’s response to my proposals uncharitable – Atiku

.Says Tinubu hasty ascent to power, incoherent plan brings Nigerians pain

By Tunde Opalana

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described as uncharitable response by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to his proposal to resolve some of the problems facing the country.

He bemoaned the Tinubu government for its indifference to constructive criticism and advise on how better to tackle challenges of governance.

Atiku had on Sunday in a state titled “What we would have done differently” dissected the state of the nation with suggestions to the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Tinubu.

But in a swift repose, the Tinubu presidency through its spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga blasted Atiku, calling his suggestions insincere.

The presidency lambasted him, blaming the perennial problem of the country on alleged failure of the Obasanjo/ Atiku government to put the nation on the right track.

Miffed by the sour response from the Presidency, Atiku in a statement on Monday noted with dismay the striking disparity between President Tinubu’s faltering economic policies and the alternatives he proposed.

He said Tinubu administration’s hasty ascent to power, which is devoid of a coherent plan, is responsible for the current economic turmoil.

Atiku said: “Isn’t it fascinating how the so-called “tested” Tinubu administration’s only policy response seems to be a national prayer led by the First Lady and the NSA? Just a mere 24 hours after I proposed my alternative solutions! What a bold strategy!

“In my humble interpretation of the scriptures, prayer indeed serves as a noble path to follow. However, the sacred texts also counsel us to engage in diligent labour and hard work.

“It is therefore uncharitable for Tinubu’s team to claim that my proposals remain untested. What remains unproven is the erratic, trial-and-error nature of the policies so far implemented by this administration, which elucidates our present predicament.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delved into comparison of the Obasanjo/Atiku administration.

He said “let us not forget that under our economic stewardship between 1999-2003, Nigeria soared to the pinnacle of Africa’s economies, while their administration has relegated us to a disheartening fourth position.

“The average GDP rate under the Obasanjo administration that I served in was 6.59% and peaked at 15% in 2002; 7.98% under the late Yar’Adua administration and 4.8% under Jonathan compared to the dismal 2.8% of the so-called “tested” Tinubu era. Enough of the pains of the shambolic “bolekaja” economic policy prescriptions!

“We cannot hope to tax our way out of the economic quagmire wrought by these misguided experimental policies of a novice administration. Numerous nations, such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Monaco (an EU territory with a zero-income tax policy), among many others, have emerged as economic powerhouses by fostering growth through lower taxation. Why then are we fixated on inflicting further hardship upon an already struggling populace?

“One can only speculate that Tinubu’s government is anchored to a mere Tea-plan, which can only lead to a T-pain.

“Furthermore, let me emphasize that the citizens who cast their votes in the 2023 presidential election are well aware that I did not lose; rather, we find ourselves in this predicament because the election was criminally stolen from the Nigerian people.”