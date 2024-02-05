APC wins rerun election in Lavun local government of Niger

By Saka Bolaji

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has congratulated Alh. Jibrin Ndagi-Baba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory at the just concluded State House of Assembly rerun election for the Lavun Constituency.

The governor in a congratulatory message described the victory as a restoration mandate.

He said the electorate in Lavun have through the ballot confirmed their alignment with the ruling party for greater benefits.

Bago expressed confidence that the lawmaker will once again bring to bear his Legislative experience to the 10th State Assembly for effective Legislation.

He called on Alh. Ndagi-Baba to be magnanimous in victory, extend an olive branch to those who contested with him as well as team up with those that mean well for the constituency for improved service delivery to the people.

While assuring the lawmaker of his unflinching support, the governor also enjoined him to key into the “New Niger” agenda of his administration for the overall growth and development of the State.

He further stated that the APC still remains a formidable party that will continue to provide dividends of democracy to all.

Recall that Ndagi-Baba was the Deputy Speaker of the 9th State Assembly who lost his return ticket in the 2023 general election to his PDP rival Baba Yusuf Dabban.

He however contested the result at the tribunal and a rerun was ordered.

The case went further to Appeal court where the judgement of the Tribunal was upheld on the 24th of November, 2023.

Last Saturday, Ndagi-Baba of the APC scored 21,393 votes to defeat his closest rival Baba Yusuf Dabban of the PDP who had 20,802 votes.