Oborevwori God-sent Governor to Deltans – Ogbetuo

As Gov approves reconstruction of Ogbetuo close

By Nosa Àkenzua

A nonagenarian elder statesman and erstwhile Chairman of Delta Elders’ and Leaders’ Forum, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, Monday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is a God-sent Governor to the people of the state.

Chief Ogbetuo made the assertion when he received Governor Oborevwori on a private visit at his Effurun residence.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the 92-year-old elder statesman said he was delighted to receive the Governor and his entourage at his modest home and prayed God to continue blessing the Governor with more wisdom to deliver on his campaign promises to Deltans.

Chief Ogbetuo said the eight months of Governor Oborevwori had been positively eventful, considering his human capital and infrastructural transformation in the state and urged him not to allow anything distract him from fulfilling his set goals.

He said: “We give glory to God that he is a God-sent Governor to Delta; since his administration commenced about eight months ago, there has been considerable improvement in the state in general.

“I am one of the happiest persons today in that, at my age of 92 years, a serving Governor has come to visit me in my house; it shows that he is a Governor by the people and for the people.

“We pray to God to give him the wisdom to diligently do the job for which he was voted, and I know he is already doing it to the glory of God.

“I plead with all Deltans to give him all the necessary support to see that he achieves all that he has planned to do for the people.”

Chief Ogbetuo thanked the governor for giving approval for the total reconstruction of his road, saying; “this road, Ogbetuo Avenue, was constructed in 1980 when I built this house and for the Governor to give approval for its reconstruction, the people of this community will be very delighted and I am also happy to to hear of this approval.”

Earlier, Governor Oborevwori, who had given approval for the total reconstruction of the Ogbetuo Avenue road in Effurun, said; “I came here on consultation during the elections and he prayed for me and after the Supreme Court judgment, he congratulated me on our victory and I felt that it was also good for me to see him.

“During that period of our campaign visit, I saw this road; even though I didn’t tell him of my decision to reconstruct the road, but you saw that when I came out, I went straight to look at the road. They are going to scoop it, and, in few months from now, it will be properly reconstructed.”