Why APC swept House of Assembly rerun elections in Delta State

By Nosa Àkenzua

The Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, in a convincing reaffirmation of its grassroots electoral strength, swept all House of Assembly rerun elections earlier ordered in the State by the Court of Appeal. The ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP could not match the ground game of APC who went into the elections with unbelievable determination.

The rerun elections which took place in Burutu and Ethiope West Local Government Areas saw the APC winning in state constituencies that were previously considered impregnable strongholds of the PDP but flipped by the Delta State APC under the leadership of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as it governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Omo-Agege has been quite calm since the Supreme Court delivered its shocking verdict affirming the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori against overwhelming evidence to the contrary. He is believed to have worked strategically with former governor, Chief James Ibori to deploy APC’s foot soldiers everywhere to prove the point that APC has established a solid fighting capacity to win against the PDP in Delta.

Many in PDP are said not to be surprised by the development. A PDP operative in Ethiope West who spoke on condition of anonymity noted that, “APC in Delta may have been wounded by the judiciary, but politically it remains a platform with great strengths. There was nothing we did not do.

All we were hearing was DSP (Omo-Agege) has asked us to work with Dafinone (Senator) and Honourable Ibori (Chief Ibori’s daughter). And let us face the reality, can anyone actually win freely and fairly in this LGA if Governor Ibori is not for you? Even Governor Oborevwori knows that is a tall if not an impossible order. We did our best, but APC won freely and fairly. We congratulate them.”