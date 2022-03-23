APC Convention: Adamu Abdullahi Fails To Appear For Screening

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention screening committee Tuesday night concluded screening of national chairmanship aspirants, with Senator representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, Adamu Abdullahi failing to show up.

The implication is that Abdullahi’s name would not be on the ballot as a contender for the position of national chairman at the party’s national convention on Saturday.

Those screened by the Governor Aminu Masari-led committee include Senators Sani Musa, Tanko Al-Makura, George Akume and a former governor of Zamfara State. Abdul’Aziz Yari. Also screened were Alhaji Salihu Mustapha and Mohammed Etsu.

Citing “party supremacy” and the zoning of the national chairmanship position to the North Central, an aspirant, Dr. Sani Shinkafi, who like Yari is from Zamfara State, pulled out few hours to the screening excercise.

No reason was cited for Senator Abdullahi’s inability to show up, even as the Masari-led commuttee moved on with the screening of other categories of party offices.

Senator Abdullahi had caused a stir when he claimed President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed him as the sole candidate. He also claimed the Senate leadership endorsed him.

APC sources, however, hinted that party elders may have advised Abdullahi to drop his national championship aspiration in view of the controversy his candidacy had generated.

“To begin with, Senator Abdullahi was the last to indicate interest. He opened his campaign office a few days ago. He allowed his state governor Abdullahi Sule and the entire Nasarawa APC endorse Tanko Al’Makura before coming out with his ambition,” offered a party elder.

“Even at that, he falsely claimed President Buhari and the Senate leadership endorsed him, prompting the Presidency and the Senate leadership to issue a disclaimer.

“APC had also said they didn’t want any candidate with baggage. If you recall, the senator has a running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and AMCON, not to talk of the fact that he’s nearly 80 years old. We want a virile party; a party that will meet the expectations of young Nigerians,” the chieftain declared.

