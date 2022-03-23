100,000 Support Groups To Attend Yahaya Bello’s Declaration

The National Youth Movement of Nigeria says it has received entries from over 100,000 support groups across ethnic, religious and political lines to attend the presidential declaration of Gov Yahaya Bello.

According to its National Publicity Secretary, Gideon Unazi, many of the groups boast at least 500,000 registered voters in their database and are solely out to lead Gov Bello to the Aso Villa come 2023.

Although yet to officially declare his intention to run for the country’s most coveted position, Governor Bello has received massive support from Nigerians.

Several interest groups have beckoned on the governor to join the presidential race based on his exploits in Kogi, especially in terms of security.

However, Governor Bello has promised to make his intention public after the All Progressives Congress’ national convention on Saturday.

Still, hundreds of thousands of groups have gone ahead of the governor as they believe his leadership qualities, pragmatism and doggedness is what the country needs at this time.

The group said they are working round the clock to get a date for his official declaration.

Unazi also hinted that it has raised money to buy the APC’s presidential nomination form for Bello as soon as its out.

“The National Youth Movement of Nigeria, the umbrella group for progressive young minds in the country, have received over 100,000 entries supporting the candidacy of Governor Bello. Each of these groups consists of hundreds of thousands of registered voters. You can do the maths and preempt what will happen at the polls,” Unazi said.

“GYB is a movement for Nigerian youths. He is one of us; young, charismatic, energetic, vibrant and most importantly, intelligent. He is experienced too and knows what it takes to govern.

“Bello has punched above his weight in Kogi. This was a man that was written off. He is now the most celebrated governor, flaunting a security model that will definitely halt the tide of insecurity in the nation.

“For these reasons and others too numerous to itemize, we have decided to purchase the presidential expression of interest form for this dynamic Nigerian as soon as the APC begins sales.

“We will also mobilise all these groups to his official declaration. As soon as the governor declares, forget it. He is already in Aso Rock”.

