2023: Former Deputy Gov of Zamfara State Picks PDP Guber Nomination Form

Alhaji Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, has on Wednesday afternoon obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gusau, who was impeached in February 2022 will be contesting against his former principal, Governor Bello Matawalle who will be seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle and Aliyu assumed office under the platform of PDP, but the governor defected to the APC on June 28, 2021. Their relationship became sour after Aliyu decided to remain in PDP.

Speaking to the press at the Wadata house, Mahdi said the time is come when people of conscience must rise and take responsibility of governance.

