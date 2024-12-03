APC boasts of dislodging Fubara in 2027

…commends successful state Congress

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has been given 2027 deadline expiry date in office by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC said it will use the successful conduct of Congress in the state as launching pad towards building a united front to fight Fubara and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 governorship election .

The South-South National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom, said the state congress a pivotal step toward the party reclaiming political control of the state.

He said, “The process of claiming the Rivers State Government House will start from today.

“Let me thank all of us for being committed to APC.

“Let me thank our leaders, leaders such as my brother Senator Magnus Abe, Sampson Ngerebara, Chidi Wihioka, and the rest of our leaders here—Ezimonye, Ojukaye, Maureen, and all of us seated here. We are very grateful to all of you. This party will remain grateful to all of you.

“And fairness and equity will be brought to play in our party going forward.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Independent National Electoral Commission, who are here in their numbers, for being here and for carrying out their oversight responsibility on what we are doing here today.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for monitoring the process and assured that credible leaders would be elected to steer the party for the next four years.

Giadom expressed confidence in APC’s position as the strongest political party in Rivers State, noting that the internal challenges faced by the party would be resolved following the conclusion of the state congress.

Also Chief Tony Okocha, the newly-elected chairman of Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) boasted that the party would force out the Sim Fubara-led government in the state.

Okocha in his acceptance speech said “I want to assure you, those days that APC could not conduct and contest elections are over. APC will contest and win elections and be in charge of government in Rivers State.

“Our business is to ensure we rout out the rudderless government in Rivers State today.

“By the year 2027, God keeping us alive, we will have elections in Rivers State, and our target is to ensure that APC takes the lead in governance, from Assembly members, council chairmen, House of Representatives members, governor, and the return of the hero of our time, President Bola Tinubu.

“Let me use this opportunity to say to Nigerians that APC is on course in Nigeria. I am sure you have noticed or heard what has happened at the Port Harcourt refinery some days ago. We have told you so many times that Rome was not built in a day.”