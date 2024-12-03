Rep member, Akande-Sadipe congratulates Ibikunle on appointment to CCB Board

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has applauded the appointment of Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle as a member of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Board.

The House of Representatives member described the appointment of the prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a significant achievement and addition to his impeccable character and commitment to public service.

In a statement signed by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, on Friday, Akande-Sadipe commended President Bola Tinubu for the choice of the Oyo-born politician who, until his appointment, was a chieftain of the party.

READ ALSO: APC boasts of dislodging Fubara in 2027

The Chairperson, House Committee on Ethics and Privileges said President Tinubu’s decision to appoint someone of Alhaji Ibikunle’s caliber reflected his unwavering commitment to excellent service delivery and the selection of capable individuals who would champion the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle on his well-deserved appointment to the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau. This significant achievement is a testament to his impeccable character, exemplary leadership, and deep commitment to public service.

“Alhaji Ibikunle has been a pivotal figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, where his dedication, wisdom, and vast experience have greatly contributed to the party’s growth and development.

“His appointment comes at a critical time when the Bureau’s role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and trust in governance is paramount to nation-building.

“I am confident that Alhaji Ibikunle’s wealth of experience and proven leadership will bring a transformative impact to the Bureau while further strengthening the APC’s repositioning in Oyo State,” she said.

Urging support from all stakeholders for the new appointee, the lawmaker prayed to the Almighty God to grant him the wisdom to deliver on his national responsibility.