Oborevwori urges traditional rulers to promote subject’s interests

By Nosa Akenzua

The governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has urged traditional rulers to prioritize and promote the interest of their subjects.

The governor made the call at the weekend during the presentation of Staff of office to His Royal Majesty, Pere Prince Samuel Akpomiemie Fuludu Ogiogio 11, the Pere of Ngbilebiri Mein Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, Oborevwori said that traditional rulers should endeavour to discharge their responsibility to their subjects with transparency, fairness and just.

He said, “I am truly happy to be with you on this historic occasion of the presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Pere Prince Samuel Akpomiemie Fuludu, the Ogiogio II of Ngbilebiri-Mien Kingdom on this day.

“On behalf of myself, government and good people of Delta State, I congratulate Your Royal Majesty and indeed, all sons and daughters of Ngbilebiri-Mien, for the peaceful and smooth ascension of His Royal Majesty to the traditional stool of his ancestors

“In the same vein, I need not remind Your Royal Highness that in the discharge of your responsibilities, you should endeavour to be transparent, fair and just; you are the father of all your subjects and as such, you should have no favourites or enemies.

“As the custodian of the tradition of your people, it is important that you do not in words or action, give any cause for your subjects to doubt your integrity or ability to uphold the sanctity of the customs of your people.

“You will recognize that there are a number of prescribed rules and norms of your people, which you must adhere to as their ruler.

“It is also important that you realize that though you are selected under a monarchial setting, the present democratic dispensation in the country deserves to influence your leadership style.

“I sincerely appeal to you to avoid any dictatorial tendencies but imbibe the democratic virtues of dialogue and consultation to achieve peace and harmony in this Kingdom during your tenure.

Governor Oborevwori said that with the wealth of experience of the royal father, he would provide quality leadership that will promote the existing peace in the kingdom, assuring the people of his administration commitment to the development of the area.

The governor commended the people of Ngbilebiri Mein for their kind sentiment towards his administration, saying, “such positive attitudes and support will further propel us to actualize the avowed commitment of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the State towards the promotion of the genuine aspirations of Deltans not only in the area of rapid infrastructural development but also empowerment of our people.

“I want to assure you that Ngbilebiri-Mien community will not be forgotten in the development plans of this administration.

“As we savour the joy of this momentous occasion, I wish to sincerely appeal to all sons and daughters of Ngbilebiri-Mien to contribute towards the development of this community, while rallying round the new Ogiogio so that true peace and harmony will continue to be the lot of this peaceful Kingdom. Besides, I urge you not to allow elements of political divisiveness detract this community from its goals of unity, progress and respect for your culture and traditional institution.”

The Chairman of Burutu Local Government Area, Hon. Julius Takeme in an address, commended Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration for the various appointments given to sons and daughters of Burutu Local Government Area as well as the creation of the Ministry of Riverine Infrastructure.

Earlier, the community in an address read by High Chief Yerin Ekpedibo Yerin, disclosed that the peace loving Ngbilebiri-Mein kingdom in Burutu local government area of the state has three distinct rulling houses and five autonomous communities.

Among dignitaries present at the occasion were Hon. Julius Pondi, member representing Burutu Federal Constituency, the Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko and others.