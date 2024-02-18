Alonso a ‘standout’ from new era of managers – Klopp

Second-placed Bayern can reduce the deficit on their Bundesliga title rivals with victory at Bochum on Sunday.

Leverkusen’s victory means they have now gone a record-equalling 32 games without losing.

Bayern went undefeated in 32 consecutive competitive matches under Hansi Flick from 2019 to 2020.

Leverkusen are chasing their first Bundesliga title having finished as runners-up in 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2001-02 and 2010-11.