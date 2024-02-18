Alonso a ‘standout’ from new era of managers – Klopp

Second-placed Bayern can reduce the deficit on their Bundesliga title rivals with victory at Bochum on Sunday.
Leverkusen’s victory means they have now gone a record-equalling 32 games without losing.
Bayern went undefeated in 32 consecutive competitive matches under Hansi Flick from 2019 to 2020.
READ ALSO: Resign now if Nigeria’s problems overwhelm you..
Leverkusen are chasing their first Bundesliga title having finished as runners-up in 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2001-02 and 2010-11.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.