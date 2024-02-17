Resign now if Nigeria’s problems overwhelm you PDP Governors tell Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have called for immediate resignation of President Bola Tinubu for obvious reasons the he has been overwhelmed by the many challenges facing Nigeria and Nigerians.

The major opposition party advised that

the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and it’s federal government graciously throw in the towel if it can not mobilise Nigerians as well as all organs and tiers of government for sustainable solutions to the various problems plaguing the nation.

The Governors, under the aegis of the PDP Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF, specifically noted that the hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians have no tribal, religious or party colouration, stressing that “a hungry man is an angry man”.

The PDP-GF gave the advice in a statement at the weekend by its Director-General, Hon Cyril Maduabum in Abuja.

The PDP Governors expressly pointed out that the buck ultimately stops at the President’s table as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the Chief Salesman and leader of Nigeria.

The PDP-GF, nonetheless, assured that as stakeholders in governance, it would continue to work collaboratively with the President in finding lasting solutions to “a very difficult situation created or exacerbated by the APC since 2015”.

The PDP Governors frowned at the Minister of Information, Idris Malagi, APC Governors’ Forum and other officials of the APC-led Federal Government who criticised the the PDP-GF for their suggestions, advice and patriotic intervention on the way forward for the country in a communique issued at the end of their recent meeting in Abuja.

The PDP Governors reminded the APC-led government of the pertinent need to be guided by the fact that it (the APC) sought power to solve the problems of Nigeria not to compound them or shift blame, or grandstand or use propaganda to obfuscate or confuse issues.

The PDP-GF, in its statement at the weekend, categorically declared, “It must be noted that even though Nigeria is a Federation, there is indeed only one economy.

“Hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians have no tribal, religious or party colouration. A hungry man is an angry man.

“While all tiers of government have a role to play, the APC led Federal Government has a disproportionate role to play in mobilising Nigerians and all organs and tiers of government for sustainable solutions.

“If it can not do so or is unable to do so, it should graciously throw in the towel.

“Attempts by the Honourable Minister of Information, APC Governors’ Forum and other officials of the Federal Government who criticised the PDP Governors’ Forum for their patriotic intervention should be guided by the fact that the APC sought power to solve the problems of Nigeria not to compound them or shift blame, or grandstand or use propaganda to obfuscate or confuse issues.

“PDP governed States are comparatively the best in Nigeria in terms of developmental policies, programmes, and projects that benefit their States positively, regular payment of salaries, pensions, gratuities, and minimum wage to their workforce.

“State governments that are delinquent on these issues are not of PDP extraction. It is false to say so.

“Even the food crises are exacerbated by insecurity and high exchange rate issues, among others, which are largely federal subjects.

“The PDP Governors as stakeholders in governance would continue to work collaboratively with Mr. President to find lasting solutions to a very difficult situation created or exacerbated by the APC since 2015. We believe in co-operative Federalism.

“The buck ultimately stops at Mr. Presidents table as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the Chief Salesman and leader of Nigeria.

“We are not in doubt that he is trying his best. We only hope and pray that his best is good enough to take Nigeria out of the woods in the shortest possible time”, the PDP Governors emphatically said.

It will be recalled that the PDP Governors held a meeting on 12th February, 2024, under the leadership of Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State and on behalf of Member-Governors, issued a communiqu, which among other issues: “patriotically advised the Federal Government to embark on initiatives involving both Federal and Sub-National Governments to tackle the security and economic challenges facing the nation.

The Forum also reiterated its earlier position for creation of State Police that avoids abuse and overreach by any tier of government while dutifully called on the Monetary and Fiscal Authorities of the Federation as the lead agents in a Federal structure to collaboratively find appropriate solutions.

Consistent with the above advisory, the Forum commend Mr. President for immediately attending the special meeting convened on 15th February 2024, where some of these issues were tabled for discussion between the Federal and State Governments.