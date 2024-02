Leverkusen moves eight points clear to maintain Bundesliga’s lead

Bayer Leverkusen moved eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after a narrow victory at mid-table Heidenheim.

Jeremie Frimpong put Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten side in front in first-half injury time with a deflected effort.

Amine Adli added a second after the interval, rounding goalkeeper Kevin Muller before slotting home.

Tim Kleindienst pulled one back for Heidenheim with four minutes left but Leverkusen managed to hold on.