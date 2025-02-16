Binance: We’ll refrain from further comment – House spokesman

By Tom Okpe

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep Akin Rotimi has said the House will refrain from further comment on the allegations of bribery against the House Committee Chairman on Financial Crime and some members of the Committee in line with established parliamentary, judicial and diplomatic principles.

The House, according to a statement titled: ‘House of Representatives’ Position on Allegations in Binance Case’ on Saturday, signed by Rep Rotimi said: “The House will refrain from this issue, as the matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction and remains the subject of ongoing diplomatic engagements, we will refrain from further comment in line with established parliamentary, judicial, and diplomatic principles.”

The statement reads: “The House of Representatives has taken note of recent media reports concerning bribery allegations made by a Binance official. Given the gravity of these claims, it is necessary to state the institutional position of the House.

“As an independent arm of Government, the House upholds due process, rule of law, and constitutional oversight. These allegations, which have been previously circulated last year, are directed at individual members, not the institution itself.

“The Honourable Members named have assured the House Leadership that they never had any such dealings as reported. One of the members has already instituted legal action to clear his name, while others affected have been encouraged to do the same in pursuit of justice and the protection of their reputations.

“It is also, important to highlight that, with the active involvement of both the Nigerian and United States of America, USA, Government, this matter has evolved into a Government, to Government engagement.

“Notably, in the course of high level diplomatic discussions, the Federal Government of Nigeria has prioritized national interest over external commercial pressure, including rejecting financial settlement offers from Binance. These facts raise serious questions about the credibility and intent of the allegations being peddled.

“The House therefore, urges the public to rely on verified facts and not be misled by recycled claims aimed at discrediting Nigerian institutions and public officials.

“We remain steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s democratic institutions,” it added.