2027: LP Still Available For Ndigbo To Realise Presidency – Abure

… says LP zoned Presidential ticket in 2023 to South-East to wipe tears

By Tom Okpe

The national Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Barrister Julius Abure has said the party is still ready and available to support Ndigbo to realise their ambition of ruling the country in the near future.

The National Chairman also said that the Party has no regrets, zoning the Presidency to the Southeast however, tasked leaders of the zone on the need to pursue realignment with other sections of the country and to also priorities, unity and togetherness to be able to win the Presidential election in 2027.

Abure who spoke on Sunday in Abuja at the Labour Party rally organized by the South East Party members in Abuja, ahead of the Area Council election slated to hold early next year also assured aspirants who came in their numbers that the Party will not impose candidates on them, according to a statement, signed by Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the Party.

He said: “Before 2023 general election, I used to believe erroneously that Igbos were not united but by the time Peter Obi joined the party and I had the privilege of campaigning for him across the wards, across Nigeria, I discovered that the Igbos are the most united, most formidable, most industrious, most hardworking and most fearless, and that is why today, I have no regrets that in spite of all odds, we zoned the Presidential ticket of our party to South East.

“We decided that we are going to clean the tears of the Igbos. And we powerfully, and courageously did that in 2023 general election. But I think that the Igbos must also go back to the drawing board.

“The Igbos need more realignment with the other sections of the country. Over the years, students of history will agree that the Yorubas at some point were like the Igbos who were doing it all alone and they were unable to capture power. Before during and after independence, the Yorubas couldn’t make it to the presidency but when they realigned, it was easy for them to make it to the presidency. It is a lesson for the Igbos to learn.

“I also think that the Igbos should be strong, firm and united with a leadership. I still believes that the Igbos still need to be more united and speak with one voice. I know that every body might not need to be together but to a very large extent, we need to be together, unity of purpose to be able to realise the dreams of the Igbos. I want to assure you that Labour Party is till ready and available to be able to support Ndigbo to realise the ambition of ruling the country in future.”

Barrister Abure also assured the aspirants that LP is better than any other party in Nigeria, adding that the coming election in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, will be between Labour Party and others, assuring that the primaries will be credible, free and fair and the Party will not have anointed candidates.

“The reason why Nigeria and other political parties are in trouble is because leaders always want to subvert the wishes and aspirations of the people. I as the National Chairman of the Labour Party will stand to discourage that in our party. So in this coming election, only members of the party will be the ones that will determine who becomes the candidates of the party.”