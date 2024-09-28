A distraught bride interrupts Ebuka on stage

Five minutes to the end of the BBNaija live eviction show that saw the eviction of Shaun, Handi and TJay, a distraught bride diverts the attention of viewers as her presence sparks audience reactions, some ready to take to their heels and others shocked at what trick was being pulled.

Ebuka, in a confused state, repeatedly asks the distraught bride with smeared makeup, what her mission was at the live show. A few minutes later, we find out that Ebuka is in on the prank. According to the BBNaija host, she represents the lead character on Africa Magic’s forthcoming limited series, My Fairytale Wedding.

The show, set to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase this October, tells the tale of a young lady who with the help of magic (Kayanmata) bags the most eligible bachelor in Lagos, now she’s set to plan the wedding of the decade. Can failsafe magic guarantee her true love? We are about to find out.

With Ini Edo playing the lead, she shares a lengthy message on finding her happily ever after. She wrote, “1 of 3 done. My Fairytale Wedding is almost here. To anyone out there who has given up on their happily ever after, Love will find you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.”

Other members of cast on the show include Ramsey Nouah, Shaffy Bello, Carolyna Hutchings, Tina Mba, Lilian Esoro, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ayo Mogaji and many more. My Fairytale Wedding was directed by Dimeji Ajibola and executively produced by Chineye ‘ChiChi’ Nworah, Ini Edo, Carolyna Hutchings, Abiye Alamina and Waka Credit Limited.

Catch up on all the details on My Fairytale Wedding on Africa Magic social media channels.